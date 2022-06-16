Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDP traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.