Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDP traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $29.44.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
