Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.83.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.29 on Wednesday, reaching $79.08. 127,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,968. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,915,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,356,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 134,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.