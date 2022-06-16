Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $0.31 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $134,927.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00217812 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006730 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000837 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

