Lightning Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,220.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Lightning has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning has a market cap of $607,173.89 and $11,220.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,159.28 or 1.00041032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00112381 BTC.

Lightning Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

