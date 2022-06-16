Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,746,572 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,746,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,266,000. Aurora Innovation comprises about 88.8% of Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,751,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,260,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,933,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

AUR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 61,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,934. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

