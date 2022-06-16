Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LMNR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of LMNR opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $19.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 331.6% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 583,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 447,972 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Limoneira by 10.8% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 203,259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Limoneira by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limoneira (Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.