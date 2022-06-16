Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $117.53

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.53 and last traded at $118.10, with a volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.23.

LNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lindsay by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.