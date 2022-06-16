Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Down 4.2%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.76. 8,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 520,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at $126,000.

About Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

