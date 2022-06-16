Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $83,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $255.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.31 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $538,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,168 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.