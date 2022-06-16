Logan Stone Capital LLC Buys New Position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW)

Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 111,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in GigInternational1 by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIW remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,631. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

