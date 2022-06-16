Logan Stone Capital LLC Buys Shares of 78,814 ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund comprises approximately 1.7% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,448 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 165,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of EMO traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $24.53. 246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,504. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.