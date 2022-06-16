Logan Stone Capital LLC Invests $1.37 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 408,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.74. 162,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,661,753. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.22.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

