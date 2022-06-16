Logan Stone Capital LLC Invests $262,000 in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Better World Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Better World Acquisition by 47.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Better World Acquisition by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 65,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 102,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAC remained flat at $$10.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 62,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,274. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

