Logan Stone Capital LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure accounts for approximately 2.4% of Logan Stone Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TYG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,017. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.