Logan Stone Capital LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Trepont Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 1,335.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 921,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 857,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 823,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 362,416 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $2,388,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TACA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,414. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

