Logan Stone Capital LLC Makes New $543,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.94. The stock had a trading volume of 127,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,751. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

