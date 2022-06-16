Logan Stone Capital LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of U.S. Well Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

USWS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,411. U.S. Well Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $55.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Well Services ( NASDAQ:USWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on U.S. Well Services from $4.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

