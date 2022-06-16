Logan Stone Capital LLC Takes Position in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV)

Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WINV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,949,000.

Shares of WINV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 1,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,323. WinVest Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business and financial data analytics and technology company.

