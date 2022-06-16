Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.24

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.24 and last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 11026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

