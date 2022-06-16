Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.24

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.24 and last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 11026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.
LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98.
In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.
About Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
