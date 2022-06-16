Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.11

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 1439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.
Separately, UBS Group cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $605.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
