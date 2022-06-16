Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.11

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 1439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, UBS Group cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $605.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.