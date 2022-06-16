Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Down 29.9% in May

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,900 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 654,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Lottery.com stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 209,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,384. Lottery.com has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,593,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lottery.com by 3,714.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 92,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

