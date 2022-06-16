Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.76. The stock had a trading volume of 234,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,564. The firm has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.69 and a 200-day moving average of $221.33.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

