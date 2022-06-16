Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.13 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.82. The company had a trading volume of 303,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,564. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.33.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 132,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

