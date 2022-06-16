LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $330.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.13), with a volume of 141344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337 ($4.09).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 371.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 387.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £358.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, insider Helen Buck purchased 8,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £34,334.82 ($41,673.53).

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

