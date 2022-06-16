LWM Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.71.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.79 on Wednesday, hitting $512.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,569. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $465.93 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.10. The firm has a market cap of $200.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

