M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Shares Down 2.9%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.76 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.82). 65,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 84,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.84).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £56.66 million and a P/E ratio of 19.39.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

