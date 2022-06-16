M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $192.56

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.56 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 207.80 ($2.52). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.34), with a volume of 11,591 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.45 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 192.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

