Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.37

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.37 and last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 2494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSGE. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

