Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.97

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.97 and last traded at $54.21, with a volume of 147438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Magna International by 31.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Magna International by 549.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

