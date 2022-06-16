Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Update

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of MYNZ stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,655. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

