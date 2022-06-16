Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Director Buys $37,800.00 in Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $5.08 on Thursday, hitting $48.72. 197,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $19,458,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Malibu Boats by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 148,440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $7,638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 188.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

