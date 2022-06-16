Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.45

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 5504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.