Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $24,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $113.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.90. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.