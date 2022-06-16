MAP Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $15.43 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.43 million and approximately $209,545.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,094.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.81 or 0.33587303 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00422914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00084495 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012051 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

