MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,600 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.12. The stock had a trading volume of 219,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,131. MarketAxess has a one year low of $249.01 and a one year high of $498.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.64.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.63.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.