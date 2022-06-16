MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,600 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.12. The stock had a trading volume of 219,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,131. MarketAxess has a one year low of $249.01 and a one year high of $498.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.64.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.63.
In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
