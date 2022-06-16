Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 247 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

DG stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $231.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,315. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.97. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.