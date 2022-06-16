Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 27,521 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,521 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Simpson Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,795 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.75. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock worth $2,110,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

