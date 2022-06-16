Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.24% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,056,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,046,000 after buying an additional 565,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 419,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3,066.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 205,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

