Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $7.27 Million Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. CMC Materials comprises 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP traded down $3.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,793. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. StockNews.com lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

