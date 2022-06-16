Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock traded down $14.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.20. 23,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,842. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.52 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.13.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.85.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.