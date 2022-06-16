Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,846. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.06. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $153.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

