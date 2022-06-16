Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Carlisle Companies worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $14.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,603. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $178.73 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.17.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

