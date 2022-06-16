Masco (NYSE:MAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.38

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.38 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 48985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Get Masco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Masco by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Masco by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.