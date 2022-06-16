Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Cut by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

NYSE MA traded down $15.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $309.82. 90,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,008. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $301.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

