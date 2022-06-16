Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Japjit Tulsi Sells 60,000 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Matterport (Get Rating)
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
