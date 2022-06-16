MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys 38,753 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 4.2% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.85. 15,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,655. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.81 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

