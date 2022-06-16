MayTech Global Investments LLC Invests $354,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 59,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,652. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $82.47 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.