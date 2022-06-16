MayTech Global Investments LLC Invests $354,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 59,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,652. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $82.47 and a 12 month high of $107.46.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.