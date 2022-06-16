McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Update

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS MCRAA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 802. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. McRae Industries has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

