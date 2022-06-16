MDA (TSE:MDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.06

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$8.13, with a volume of 82667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MDA from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$947.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.30.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

