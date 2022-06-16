MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Patrick Ryan Thompson Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,711.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Ryan Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $563.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.67.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,704,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,798,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,785,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 47.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 582,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 186,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 206.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 157,957 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

